Tuesday 12 June 2018

Funeral of Swedish DJ Avicii held in 'private ceremony'

Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Tim Bergling) takes a selfie on Table Mountain, South Africa in this picture obtained from social media January 11, 2018. Instagram/Avicii via REUTERS
Johan Sennero

The funeral of Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars in electronic dance music, took place in a private ceremony in Stockholm last week, his publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, in April. He was 28.

"His funeral was held last Friday, attended by his closest family and friends," Swedish publicist Ebba Lindqvist said.

No cause of death has been released. However, shortly afterwards, Bergling's family appeared to suggest he took his own life, saying in a statement he "could not go on any longer".

Avicii, known for "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother", announced he was retiring from touring in 2016, but kept on making music.

Reuters

