Funeral of Swedish DJ Avicii held in 'private ceremony'

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, in April. He was 28.

"His funeral was held last Friday, attended by his closest family and friends," Swedish publicist Ebba Lindqvist said.

No cause of death has been released. However, shortly afterwards, Bergling's family appeared to suggest he took his own life, saying in a statement he "could not go on any longer".