Sunday 5 August 2018

Friends and fans pay tribute to Donegal musician Tommy Peoples who has died aged 70

Tommy Peoples. PIC: YouTube
Aoife Kelly

Renowned fiddle player and composer Tommy Peoples has died aged 70.

Mr Peoples was a talented solo performer and had played with high profile trad groups The Both Band, the with the Green Linnet Céilí Band and the Kilfenora Céilí­ Band.

He was born in donegal in 1948 his older first cousin Joe Cassidy taught him how to play the fiddle.  Joe had been taught by their grandfather Jimmy Peoples.

Tommy moved to Dublin in 1965 and became a Garda but his involvement in trad music saw him joining the aforementioned groups.

He eventually moved to Clare where he married Mary Linnane, and he lived there for more than three decades.

He was awarded the first TG4 Traditional Musician of the Year Award in 1998 and in 2013 he won the Composer of the Year Award.

A message on his website reads, "Tommy Peoples has passed away, on 3rd August 2018.

"The most influential fiddler of his generation, and an inspiration to countless musicians worldwide, his compositions were, like his playing style, unique, very personal, and have become part of the tradition."

Friends and fans have been paying tribute to Mr Peoples on social media.

