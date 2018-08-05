Friends and fans pay tribute to Donegal musician Tommy Peoples who has died aged 70

Mr Peoples was a talented solo performer and had played with high profile trad groups The Both Band, the with the Green Linnet Céilí Band and the Kilfenora Céilí­ Band.

He was born in donegal in 1948 his older first cousin Joe Cassidy taught him how to play the fiddle. Joe had been taught by their grandfather Jimmy Peoples.

Tommy moved to Dublin in 1965 and became a Garda but his involvement in trad music saw him joining the aforementioned groups.

He eventually moved to Clare where he married Mary Linnane, and he lived there for more than three decades.

He was awarded the first TG4 Traditional Musician of the Year Award in 1998 and in 2013 he won the Composer of the Year Award.

A message on his website reads, "Tommy Peoples has passed away, on 3rd August 2018.

"The most influential fiddler of his generation, and an inspiration to countless musicians worldwide, his compositions were, like his playing style, unique, very personal, and have become part of the tradition."

Friends and fans have been paying tribute to Mr Peoples on social media.

Tommy Peoples A legend has left us. A great fiddle player and composer. #TommyPeoples #RIP pic.twitter.com/6IgKPvLo2z — Irish Trad and Folk (@Tradandfolk) August 4, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of Tommy Peoples.

A major influence, particularly to Cormac.

Our thoughts to all of his family and loved ones...



...and if you've never heard of the man, do yourself a huge favour.



RIP#TommyPeoples pic.twitter.com/34Gm4SRnlD — Lankum (@LankumDublin) August 4, 2018

Desperately saddened to hear of the passing of my fiddle playing hero, greatest influence and friend, Tommy Peoples. RIP, Tommy. Thoughts with the whole family 🙏 — Dónal McCague (@bitsnpieces2011) August 4, 2018

So sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful fiddle player and composer Tommy Peoples. A true legend of Irish music. #tommypeoples https://t.co/7j1XvgnfMl — Dr Aoife Granville (@aoifegranville) August 4, 2018

Will never forget finding my folks’ copy of the first Bothy Band lp when I was 14. Put it on their old record player in the back room & was blown away by Tommy Peoples’ wild and full-hearted playing. Literally changed the course of my life. Condolences to his family & friends https://t.co/2TRS5U6Iaq — Danny Diamond (@FiddleDiamond) August 4, 2018

Very sad to hear of the death of Tommy Peoples. A true original. Ceol na bhflaitheas go gcloisfeadh sé. — Ellen Cranitch (@pvespertine) August 4, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Tommy Peoples. Many years ago I heard the blues inIrish music when I heard him play a slow air on the fiddle. It moved me to tears. I’m glad I was a able to tell him about it a few years ago. Rest In Peace, Tommy. — Maura O'Connell (@momaura) August 4, 2018

Listening to The Green Fields if Glentown.. remembering the first time I heard The Kesh Jig, Hector the Hero, The Oak Tree and The Pinch of Snuff... First I met him. A much used word, genius but he was one. #TommyPeoples pic.twitter.com/STUtJSB3kd — Peter Woods (@MacCoillte) August 4, 2018

Saddened to hear the passing of the great Tommy Peoples this morning and after the great Liam O’Flynn in the one year . Craftsmen all being lost . https://t.co/eyPBpEjD7W — Patrick M Barrett ™️ (@Pat_M_Barrett) August 4, 2018

The FleadhTV team are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great #TommyPeoples Our thoughts are with his family at this time, particularly his daughter Siobhán Peoples who has shared her beautiful music with us on a number of occasions. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. https://t.co/4LIP7iV74s — FleadhTV (@FleadhTV) August 4, 2018

Online Editors