Free concert featuring American high school choir and orchestra at Dublin's St Andrew's Church

An American high school choir and orchestra from Kansas is teaming up wtih a church choir from Oklahoma to perform a free concert at St Andrew's Church, Dublin.

The Shawnee Mission North School Choir was established in 1922 near the site of a Native American mission school, where the Santa Fe Trail passed through Shawnee tribal lands.

The area is now a suburb of Kansas City and the Shawness Mission North High School serves a diverse group of 2,000 students.

Forty of those students, aged 15-18, will perform at St Andrew's Church on Dublin's Westland Row on June 12.

The free concert, An American Celebration of Music, will feature more than 20 pieces of music and the choirs, which have a total of 70 singers, will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra of 10 musicians.

Songs will include Get Me to the Church on Time from the musical My Fair Lady, Remember Me from Disney's Coco and John Denver's classic, Take Me Home, Country Roads. Les Mis fans will be treated to I Dreamed a Dream among others.

A selection of hymns including Revelation Song and For the Beauty of the Earth will also feature in the programme.

The event is free but tickets must be booked in advance HERE

