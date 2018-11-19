Renowned rock band Foo Fighters have announced two Irish dates as part of their upcoming tour next summer.

Renowned rock band Foo Fighters have announced two Irish dates as part of their upcoming tour next summer.

Foo Fighters announce two Irish concert dates - their first gigs here since Slane Castle

The American band will play the RDS Arena in Dublin on August 21 and Vital Festival in Belfast at Boucher Road on August 19 2019.

It will be their first time playing Ireland since they headlined Slane Castle in 2015.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee began 2018 with an Australian and New Zealand tour, and continued on to play at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Madison Square Garden.

Foo Fighters perform on stage during the 2018 Brit Awards (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Rolling Stone described their latest show as; "explosive and euphoric… wild and combustible at the place where Grohl’s love for punk and classic rock coalesce into something raging and tuneful… a show of enthusiasm that has grown over decades".

The band will also bring their tour to Norway, Denmark and Croatia next summer.

Tickets for Dublin go on sale this Friday 23 November at 10am, with ticket prices starting at €79.50.

Online Editors