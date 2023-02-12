Fontaines DC win first Brit Award as Harry Styles gets full house amid backlash over snub to female artists

| 6.7°C Dublin

Guitarist Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C. receives the award for International Group of the Year from Maya Jama at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. Reuters Expand
Guitarist Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C. receives the award for International Group of the Year from Maya Jama at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. Reuters

Alex Green

Dublin post-punk band Fontaines DC won the Brit Award for best international act at a ceremony in London on Saturday night.

Harry Styles dominated the Brits, winning all four of the awards he was nominated for.

