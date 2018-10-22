Fleetwood Mac announce Irish concert for June 2019

FLEETWOOD Mac has announced that they are going to play a concert in Dublin next summer.

The Grammy-winning group are gearing up for a European tour, which will include a gig at Dublin's RDS Arena on June 13.

The tour will feature Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie performing alongside Crowded House's Neil Finn and Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers.

Co-founder Mick Fleetwood said that he is excited to get back on the road and feels audiences will love the new line-up.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents.

"We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound," he said.

The band also said in a collective statement that they feel the group represents a "creative evolution."

They said: "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family.

"With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Fleetwood Mac was founded in 1967 and to date have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Tickets for their Dublin concert go on sale this Friday at 9am, priced from €79.50.

For further information, please visit www.fleetwoodmac.com.

Online Editors