NEW photos of Irish star Saoirse Ronan in costume for the adaption of classic book Little Women have been released.

First look: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep in upcoming Little Women adaption

Ronan stars alongside Meryl Streep, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and Florence Pugh in Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age story.

Pugh will play Amy March, Watson is portraying Meg Marsh, while Eliza Scanlen is playing Beth March. Streep will take to the screen as Aunt March, with Dern as Marmee March and Timothée Chalamet as Laurie.

Ronan, who plays Jo March in the film, reunites with director Greta Gerwig and Chalamet after working together in 2017’s critically acclaimed Lady Bird.

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen will star in Little Women

Speaking to Vanity Fair last month, Ronan said: "I loved that in Lady Bird, he was the one that broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in Little Women."

Lady Bird was nominated in five categories at last year’s Oscars, with Ronan picking up her second Best Actress nomination. Ronan also picked up her first Golden Globe the same year for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson.

Gerwig has previously heaped praise on Ronan, saying: “I’m so blessed to work with [Saoirse] twice. She’s such a filmmaker as an actor. She’s like a barometer of… that truth that rings true.”

Ronan added of Gerwig: “In the truest sense of the word, I just idolise her.”

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet have reunited for Little Women

Ronan will next star in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and with Kate Winslet in Ammonite.

The former will see Ronan reunite with Chalamet again, alongside Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton.

Little Women will open in Irish cinemas in January 2020.

