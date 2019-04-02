Finbar Furey joins Rock Against Homelessness 2019 line-up

Finbar Furey is the latest star to join the line-up for Rock Against Homelessness.

The 'Sunday Independent' concert returns to Dublin's Olympia Theatre on April 23.

Furey, who has sold our four dates at Vicar Street this year, will join singer Camille O'Sullivan, 'Game of Thrones' actor Aidan Gillen Natty Wailer, Tommy Fleming, Jerry Fish and The Celtic Tenors.

The concert, which will raise funds for Focus Ireland, will see Camille headlining with her band and special guests.

The singer and her partner Aidan are recording a cover of Roy Orbison's 'In Dreams' at Windmill Lane, which they will perform together and which will be on sale on the night.

It is the fourth year of Rock Against Homelessness and author Pat McCabe, who penned 'The Butcher Boy' and 'Breakfast On Pluto', will do a reading on the night, while presenter Laura Whitmore will MC.

Laura, who was MC for the first year of Rock Against Homelessness, said: "Homelessness, in Dublin specifically, is something I've always talked out about and tried my best to help."

Acts who have featured in previous years include Imelda May and the Boomtown Rats.

Tickets for Rock Against Homelessness, in aid of Focus, are available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, and cost €35.

Online Editors