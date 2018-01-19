Fans to have chance to pay their respects to Dolores O'Riordan as she will lie in repose in her native Limerick

Dolores O'Riordan will lie in repose in Limerick on Sunday to allow anyone who wishes to pay their respects to the Cranberries frontwoman to do so.

The singer - whose death on Monday in London has been met with an international outpouring of grief - will lie in repose in St Joseph’s Church on O’Connell Avenue between 12.30pm and 4.00pm.

A representative of the church told Independent.ie that there will be no ceremony but it will give "people an opportunity to pay their respects". Local paper Limerick Leader reports that the singer's funeral will take place in her native Ballybricken on Tuesday. Requiem mass will take place at 11.30am and it is intended the mass will be broadcast live on Limerick FM Radio.

She will be buried in a private family ceremony in Caherelly Cemetery where her father Terence is also buried. An inquest into her death was opened at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Friday.

O’Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and The Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s. The singer had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves.

Her The Cranberries bandmates – Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan – said they were “devastated” by the news, adding “the world has lost a true artist”. In 2014, O’Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

They have three children together.

No family were present at the court.

