Fans celebrate first new U2 song since 2019

U2 have returned this evening with their first new music in over two years.

The group surprised fans with the new song, called Your Song Saved My Life, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.

It received its first play on Dave Fanning’s 2FM show this evening.

Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.

The song marks the first new music from the band since released Ahimisa in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman.

It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be following.

Meanwhile, U2 fans have been celebrating the return of the group over on social media.

One fan wrote: “very excited about the new U2 song”, while a second added: “I still need to process this”. Another said: “how wonderful is it that they’re finally back?” while a fourth added: “we missed you guys!”

Last year, U2 reissued All That You Can’t Leave Behind to mark the album’s 20th anniversary year.

