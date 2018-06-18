Fan's car too old to play latest album - so rapper buys him a new one
Example surprised one of his fans by buying them a new car – all so they could listen to his new album.
Twitter user Jordan asked the rapper whether his upcoming release, Bangers & Ballads, would be available on CD as: “I need some new bangers from you while I’m driving”. Example was quick to reply: “Probably not. It’s 2018.”
To which Jordan responded: “And my car is from 2001 and doesn’t have an aux.”
It seems Example’s solution to the problem was simply to buy the fan a new car so he could listen to the album. Oh, to have the whims of a successful rapper.
“This lad don’t have an aux or Bluetooth in his car. Only CD. And my new album won’t be on CD. So I’m gonna buy him a new car so he can enjoy it,” he tweeted. “Don’t worry bro I’ve got you.”
Example, otherwise known as Elliot John Gleave, first hit the mainstream back in 2010, after his second studio album Won’t Go Quietly peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart.
He had two number one singles in 2011, “Changed the Way You Kiss Me” and “Stay Awake”, both from Playing in the Shadows.
Independent News Service