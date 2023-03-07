| -0.8°C Dublin

Fans beg for The Saturdays comeback as Una Healy and Rochelle Humes reunite

Neasa Cumiskey

Fans of The Saturdays were left delighted this weekend as former bandmates Una Healy and Rochelle Humes shared photos of their reunion online.

The pair formed two of five members of the chart-topping girl band alongside Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White between 2007 and 2014.

