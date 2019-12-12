Fairytale Of New York row 'silly' - Victoria Mary Clarke
The wife of Pogues star Shane MacGowan has branded the latest row about the song Fairytale Of New York as "very silly".
Victoria Mary Clarke was commenting in the wake of the decision by BBC DJ Alex Dyke to ban the iconic Christmas anthem.
Last week saw the Radio Solent presenter objecting to the lyrics of the 1987 song, in which MacGowan and his dueting partner Kirsty MacColl call each other an "old slut on junk" and a "cheap, lousy faggot".
He told listeners he would not be playing the song as he felt Christmas tunes should be about "excited children, toys, Christmas trees..." and labelled the hit a "nasty, nasty song", saying it was "chav bilge".
Asked for her reaction on his stance, Clarke told the Herald: "What does he mean by calling Shane and Kirsty chavs? Not a Burberry between them."
Writer, who married the singer a year ago, added it was all "very silly".
MacGowan will appear on The Late Late Show this Friday as part of a special tribute segment that will see him take to the stage alongside several other stars to perform the hit.
"What we Irish are very good at is making music and it's our privilege to pay tribute to one of the very best," said host Ryan Tubridy.
"In the lead-up to Christmas on The Late Late Show, it promises to be a session like no other."
MacGowan has previously explained that the offensive words would fit with the way MacColl's character in the song would speak.
"She's not supposed to be a nice person or even a wholesome person," he said.
"Look, she's a woman of a certain generation at a certain time in history and she's down on her luck and desperate."
