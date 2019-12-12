Fairytale Of New York row 'silly' - Victoria Mary Clarke

The wife of Pogues star Shane MacGowan has branded the latest row about the song Fairytale Of New York as "very silly".

Victoria Mary Clarke was commenting in the wake of the decision by BBC DJ Alex Dyke to ban the iconic Christmas anthem.

Last week saw the Radio Solent presenter objecting to the lyrics of the 1987 song, in which MacGowan and his dueting partner Kirsty MacColl call each other an "old slut on junk" and a "cheap, lousy faggot".

He told listeners he would not be playing the song as he felt Christmas tunes should be about "excited children, toys, Christmas trees..." and labelled the hit a "nasty, nasty song", saying it was "chav bilge".

