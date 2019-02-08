Extra tickets released ahead of Westlife's sold out Croke Park gigs

Organisers have released additional hold tickets after both gigs became so popular with fans. The group are due to take to the stage on July 5th and 6th in Dublin in their biggest reunion date yet, seven years after they last took to the stage in Ireland. The reunion, they said, is not about money as they previously turned down an offer 'worth millions' to reform, but it was not the right time.

Now, however, is the right time. Recently reformed, they have just released their first single in eight years, Hello My Love. A new album is also in the offing and they're heading off on a 32-date sold out tour in May.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 12 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets.

Westlife play their farewell concert at Croke Park in Dublin on June 22nd 2012.

Online Editors