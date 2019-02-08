Entertainment Music News

Friday 8 February 2019

Extra tickets released ahead of Westlife's sold out Croke Park gigs

Westlife, (left to right) Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan) during the filming for the Graham Norton Show
Westlife, (left to right) Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan) during the filming for the Graham Norton Show
Westlife: Reunion is not about making money, it’s for the glory (Matt Crossick/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

GAA extra demand tickets for Westlife's two sold out dates at Croke Park go on sale next week.

Organisers have released additional hold tickets after both gigs became so popular with fans. The group are due to take to the stage on July 5th and 6th in Dublin in their biggest reunion date yet, seven years after they last took to the stage in Ireland. The reunion, they said, is not about money as they previously turned down an offer 'worth millions' to reform, but it was not the right time.

Now, however, is the right time.  Recently reformed, they have just released their first single in eight years, Hello My Love.  A new album is also in the offing and they're heading off on a 32-date sold out tour in May.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 12 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets.

Westlife play their farewell concert at Croke Park in Dublin on June 22nd 2012.
Westlife play their farewell concert at Croke Park in Dublin on June 22nd 2012.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top