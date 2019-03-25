Extra tickets for The Spice Girls at Croke Park releasing this week

Extra tickets for The Spice Girls' Croke Park date will go on sale on Friday.

The original sale in November last year saw tickets for the 82,000 capacity stadium selling out within two hours.

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell will be the first female pop group to headline the venue when they perform on May 24.

Their Croke Park date was the first they announced outside of the UK.

Demand for tickets in the UK was so high that they smashed Ticketmaster’s records for the busiest sale ever.

The Spice Girls last played together – with original member Victoria Beckham - at the London Olympics in 2012.

However, Beckham has confirmed she will not perform with the band on the forthcoming Spice World tour but Jess Glynne will support.

Having formed in 1994 the Spice Girls hit global stardom two years later with their debut single Wannabe which hit number one in 37 countries.

They released three albums; Spice, Spiceworld, and Forever, and have sold 85 million records and are the most successful female pop group of all time.

The foursome famously filmed the video for their hit Stop in Dublin's Stoneybatter in January 1998 and the following month they kicked off their Spiceworld tour in Dublin, with two concerts at the then Point.

They first split up in 2000.

The extra tickets go on sale on Friday March 29 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

