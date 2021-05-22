Eurovision Final 2021: After a week of drama… who are the top five acts to look out for tonight?

It’s been a dramatic week in the world of Eurovision – from Covid-19 cases to an appearance from Flo Rida. Just when you think you've seen it all, you get to see it all again in the final.

The grand finale takes places tonight, and although Ireland didn’t make it this far, 26 countries will battle it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

Ten acts from each of the two semi-finals this week will perform again in Rotterdam, alongside the ‘Big Five’ - Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK – as well as last year’s winner, The Netherlands.

Read More

With 26 acts eyeing the prize, who will come out on top? Here are my top five acts to look out for in the final:

France: Barbara Pravi, ‘Voilà’

France have been top of the bookies for most of this week as favourites to win.

Singer Barbara Pravi, who signed with Capitol Music France in 2015, has been compared to Edith Piaf by commentators with her entry ‘Voilà’. Expect a passionate performance with the lyrics (sung in French) depicting a woman stepping out of our own shadow.

Italy: Måneskin, ‘Zitti E Buoni’

Expand Close Participant Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Participant Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Another member of the Big Five, Italy’s performance has been highly anticipated this year, and have closely taken over France as favourite to win. The rock band have caught the attention of Eurovision fans for their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’ (translation - ‘shut up and listen). They came second on the Italian X-Factor in 2017, and have built up a notable fanbase since then.

It's an unusual Eurovision entry – but the risk might pay off.

Malta: Destiny, ‘Je Me Casse’

Malta were one of my favourites on Tuesday night, and after an energetic dance performance, they’re still a personal favourite for tonight. ‘Je Me Casse,’ a French slang phrase for making a quick exit, is a real empowerment song with strong vocals.

If Destiny can pull off another smashing performance tonight, she could be in with a chance of winning.

Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið, ‘10 Years’

While they couldn’t perform live on Thursday night after positive Covid-19 tests among the group, Iceland still managed to sway voters with their recorded rehearsal performance. No doubt, thanks to their catchy song and global following, after their viral song ‘Think About Things’ last year. While I think they could’ve won the competition last year, I’m not sure ‘10 Years’ will reach the same level – but I’ll be very surprised if they don’t place in the top 10.

Expand Close Dadi og Gagnamagnid of Iceland are seen on a screen while performing during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dadi og Gagnamagnid of Iceland are seen on a screen while performing during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Ukraine: Go_a, ‘Shum’

An unusual pick but one to keep an eye on. Some viewers were left baffled by Ukraine’s marmite performance on Tuesday, while others loved it... you’ll have to see for yourself. Go_a’s entry is a variation of a folk song performed in the ‘Shum’ folk ritual. But Ukraine haven’t won since 2004 with the song ‘Wild Dances"’ performed by Ruslana – so a placing is likely, but not an outright win.

Others to watch:

Reigning champions The Netherlands will perform ‘Birth of a New Age’ by Jeangu Macrooy, sung in English and Sranan Tongo, a language of Suriname. Portugal also pulled out the stops on Thursday with their song ‘Love Is On My Side’, giving them a boost in the ratings ahead of tonight’s show.

2019 winner Duncan Laurence was due to perform his song ‘Arcade’ live tonight, but a positive Covid-19 test put a stopper in it.

I’m sure the Rotterdam hosts will have plenty of interval acts up their sleeves!