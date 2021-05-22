| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eurovision Final 2021: After a week of drama… who are the top five acts to look out for tonight?

Rachel Farrell

Destiny of Malta performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Expand
Participant Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo Expand
Dadi og Gagnamagnid of Iceland are seen on a screen while performing during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw Expand

Close

Destiny of Malta performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Destiny of Malta performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Participant Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Participant Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Dadi og Gagnamagnid of Iceland are seen on a screen while performing during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dadi og Gagnamagnid of Iceland are seen on a screen while performing during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

/

Destiny of Malta performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

It’s been a dramatic week in the world of Eurovision – from Covid-19 cases to an appearance from Flo Rida. Just when you think you've seen it all, you get to see it all again in the final.

The grand finale takes places tonight, and although Ireland didn’t make it this far, 26 countries will battle it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

Most Watched

Privacy