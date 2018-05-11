Eurovision fever mounts: Ireland get excellent running order position for final
Ireland have received their running order position - and it guarantees us plenty of phone votes.
After Eurovision bosses selected the running order on Thursday night, they decided Ireland will perform 24th of the 26 songs in the final.
Our running order buddy will once again be hot favourite Cyprus, who are performing at 25.
In the semi final the Irish and Cypriot delegation had fun together backstage as they performed 18th and 19th respectively.
While Cyprus remains the hot favourite to win the competition, Ireland has been steadily rising up the bookies' odds - and the digital charts - since Ryan O'Shuaghnessy qualified on Tuesday.
Ireland is now the only ballad in the second half of the show, meaning it's sure to stand out for televoters.
While RTE has not commented on the increased speculation concerning an Irish win, it's understood the broadcaster is prepared to host the show in Dublin in 2019.
Online Editors
