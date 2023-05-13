Eurovision: Britain’s Princess of Wales in shock performance with last year’s winners Ukraine as contest opens

Britain's Princess of Wales performs a piano piece at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest — © PA

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Liverpool with a flag parade featuring the countries vying for its coveted glass microphone trophy.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance playing the piano in a pre-recorded opening video featuring last year’s winner’s Kalush Orchestra.

They were also joined by 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder playing guitar on the top of the Liver Building with Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano.

In the auditorium, a troupe of drummers joined Kalush Orchestra on stage to open the grand final as pyrotechnics lit up the arena.

Kate's contribution to the opening film involved a short, instrumental piano performance created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, and it was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The clip, which is around 10 seconds long, appeared in a performance by last year's winners Kalush Orchestra, which also includes contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sam Ryder.

Twenty-six acts perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC.

However, they don’t include Ireland’s Wild Youth, who did not make it past the semi-final this week with their song We Are One.

The city is hosting on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, who won last year’s contest but are unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

Austria will open the show with Teya and Salena’s quirky dance-pop tune Who The Hell Is Edgar?, about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe.

The UK’s Mae Muller will close the show with I Wrote A Song – a slot generally considered a disadvantage.

But they all face tough competition from previous winner Loreen representing Sweden and Kaarija representing Finland, both favourites to win.