Enrique Iglesias is bringing himself and all his hits to the 3Arena
Enrique Iglesias has announced a date at the 3Arena.
It has been four years since he last graced our shores and this time he'll be playing all his hits in Dublin on October 30. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.
Iglesias has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, released ten studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations, and is a multiplatinum artist in almost every country around the world.
The multiple Grammy-winning artist has headlined ten world tours to more than 10 million fans throughout his career, performing across the world. He is also the biggest Latin recording artist in music history thanks to hits including Hero, Bailamos, Do You Know?, and Takin Back My Love.
Tickets for Enrique Iglesias live at 3Arena cost from €89.50 including booking fee and facility fee and go on sale Friday 4th May at 9.30am via Ticketmaster.
Online Editors