Ennio Morricone turns 90 today - and has just announced a return to the 3Arena

The 60 Years of Music world tour celebrates his six incredible decades of composing and conducting and he shows no signs of slowing down despite celebrating his 90th birthday today, November 10.

Morricone has written numerous iconic films scores including Once Upon a Time in the West, Once Upon a Time in America, The Untouchables, Cinema Paradiso and, most famously perhaps, The Mission.

These are among 500 scores he has composed for cinema and television over the course of his career, which also spans over 100 absolute music works.

Since 2016 he has conducted over 50 concerts in more than 35 European cities, with another 11 concerts scheduled.

That year he also composed and recorded the score for Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Score, his sixth BAFTA for Best Film Music and his third Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

“On this tour I perform a whole new program with new highlights. Of course there will always be the classic pieces from the great Sergio Leone westerns and The Mission. But overall the experience will be different this time," he says.

"I plan to include music from my collaboration with Quentin Tarantino as well as a few works from the Leone Westerns that I have not included on previous tours."

Morricone previously performed in Ireland in September last year and February 2016, but this will be the last time he will bring his music to Ireland.

He will conduct the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and local choir of more than 200 people on one stage on February 15, 2019 at the 3Arena. The concert will include Portuguese fado legend Dulce Pontes as a special guest singer.

Tickets for 3Arena cost from €107 including booking and facility fee and are available from 9am today.

