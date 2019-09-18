Emeli Sandé announced as support for Westlife at Pairc Uí Chaoimh

Emeli Sandé has been announced as the special guest for Westlife's first ever show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Friday 28 August 2020.

It will be Emeli’s first Irish date since she performed at Croke Park with Michael Bublé last summer and will feature songs from her new album Real Life.

The Cork date comes on the back of the Twenty Tour which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold out shows at Croke Park.

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan will descend on Cork for their only Irish show next year.

Shane described it as Ireland's only "bespoke concert" in 2020 but there may be more dates in Cork if the Friday gig sells out.

"It is absolutely fantastic to be playing for our Irish fans. It really is like getting to relive our youth," Shane said.

However, the band said the issue of any further concerts has not been decided.

"That is a matter for Denis Desmond (MCD) - but we would absolutely love to play more concerts for our Irish fans," Nicky Byrne said.

The Cork concert will form part of a world tour aimed at supporting the band's eleventh studio album 'Spectrum' which is being released on November 8.

They will now be the third major act to play the €70m revamped Pairc Uí Chaoimh after Ed Sheeran played three sell-out concerts in 2018 and Rod Stewart played a single gig there last May.

All four singers reformed Westlife last October after deciding to take a break from recording and touring in 2012.

Westlife originally formed in 1998 and were managed by Louis Walsh. They were initially signed by Simon Cowell in the UK and Clive Davis in the US.

Tickets for the Cork date from €59.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday 20 September at 9AM.

Online Editors