Elton John is set to grace the stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork tonight at 8pm.

This leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road World tour marks Elton John’s final outdoor show in Ireland. Now 75, the famed British performer says he is retiring from touring, making tonight a special occasion for Irish audiences.

He still has an arena tour set to begin early next year that was rescheduled due to Covid-19.

The night is primed to be fully his as there is no support act scheduled to appear, as per his previous show in Bristol, the Rocketman is sure to play many of his hits including Bennie and the Jets, Your Song, Crocodile Rock, and many more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Traffic

The stadium is located on the southside of the River Lee. Fans approaching from the Dublin Road side should take the Jack Lynch Tunnel and fans coming from Cork City are asked to follow Garda directions on-site. There will be no parking near the stadium.

An Garda Síochána suggest to park in the city centre’s car parks, many of which are of walking distance from the stadium.

From 2pm, sections of Monahan Road and Maryville will be closed. For more information as to which, visit the An Garda Síochána’s website.

Tickets and entry

Attendance is expected to be in the region of 35,000 people, with some tickets still available. The cheapest going for €96 per ticket and the most expensive at €181.

There is no age limit for the show but under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult, and senior citizens and students must provide a valid ID. Tickets can be collected at the Ticketmaster Mobile Box Office Van in the Showgrounds Car Park next to the stadium.

There is accessible seating with wheelchair patrons allowed onto the sideline along with one assistant. The wheelchair entrance is located through the showgrounds.

The promoters have warned fans of “bogus” ticket sellers and tour operators, encouraging them to only purchase tickets through ticketmaster.

Video of the Day

When does it start?

The gates of Páirc Uí Chaoimh are set to open at 6pm on Friday, July 1, with the show starting at 8pm sharp. Queuing won’t be allowed beforehand. The estimated finishing time is at 10:30.

Weather

Temperature should be around 13ºC, while there is a chance chance of rain at 9pm, so don’t forget to bring something to stay warm and dry.

Prohibited items

Fans have been advised not to bring selfie sticks or backpacks, with bags larger than A4 size not being allowed into the venue. Despite the weather, umbrellas are also prohibited.

This might be an obvious one, but laser pointers, airhorns and flasks are also strictly prohibited.

Food

There will be bars and food outlets available inside the venue.

Public transport

Irish Rail and Bus Eireann operate a regular service to Cork and the No. 2 bus, leaving from Parnell Place, should bring eager fans closest to the stadium.

There is also the 202 bus from Merchants Quay that will be departing every 20 minutes to Mahon Point.

The drop off area for taxis is on Victoria Road.

And that’s all you need to know to make sure you are walking that yellow brick road one last time with Sir Elton Hercules John tonight.