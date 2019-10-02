Elton John adds another Dublin date to epic three-year Farewell tour

Sir Elton John has announced extra dates on his epic three-year Yellow Brick Road Tour tour, including a date at Dublin's 3Arena.

He will take to the stage at the Dublin venue on Saturday December 5, 2020 - his fourth of the tour.

Last year he announced a string of dates across the UK and Ireland in November and December 2020 including Belfast's SSE Arena on November 30 and Dublin's 3Arena on December 4.

A string of extra dates have been announced today including Cologne (5th September 2020) Hamburg (12 & 13th September) and Berlin (17th & 18th October).

Elton will also return to Scandinavia where he will perform in Stockholm (18th September) , Helsinki (22th & 23th September) and Oslo (26th & 27th September). Elton will also return to Antwerp for another show (8th September), Spain to play two nights in Barcelona (2nd & 3rd October).

He has also announced a further two nights in London at The O2 (2nd November & 17th December).

Elton has already played 124 shows on this tour having kicked off in the US in September last year. He will perform in more than 300 more shows until 2021.

Tickets for the extra Show in Dublin on Saturday 5 December go on general sale Thursday 10 October and are available at www.eltonjohn.com

Sir Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (Ben Gibson)

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years," said the star last year.

"To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my fans over the years will be wonderful. These shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.”

Last year Sir Elton, 71, announced his farewell world tour after deciding to bow out of live performing to spend more time with his children.

The pop music star, known for a plethora of hits including I’m Still Standing, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Candle In The Wind and Your Song, said that his “priorities have changed”, and that his two sons with husband David Furnish, Elijah and Zachary, had transformed their lives.

Online Editors