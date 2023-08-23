Electric Picnic 2024 will be earlier than usual as tickets released for 20th anniversary

There will be a big change to the Electric Picnic schedule in 2024 as the festival announced it will be taking place from August 16 to 18 next year.

Electric Picnic will be held earlier than its usual September slot as the festival celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In a social media post, the festival confirmed the schedule change as tickets go on sale for its Loyalty Early Bird scheme. Those who pre-registered for the scheme were sent a code this morning to grab tickets for next year’s festival.

A second round of early bird tickets will be made available following the conclusion of this year’s Electric Picnic.

This year’s sold-out edition of the Stradbally event will take place from September 1 to 3 and is headlined by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Niall Horan and Fred Again.

The first ever Electric Picnic was held in 2004 and saw Belgian electronic act 2 Many DJs headline what was then a one-day affair.