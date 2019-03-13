The first acts for Electric Picnic 2019 have been revealed.

The first acts for Electric Picnic 2019 have been revealed.

Electric Picnic 2019: Hozier, Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, The 1975 headlining

Homegrown talent Hozier, whose second album Wasteland Baby! has just landed at number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart in the US, tops the bill alongside Florence and the Machine, The Strokes and The 1975.

Taking place across three days from August 30 to September 1 at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois, the 2019 festival is the biggest in Ireland with a capacity this year of 55,000.

It boasts not only multiple stages with different genres of music but spoken word, comedy, theatre, workshops, crafts, dance, lake swimming, gourmet food and a host of other treats.

This year also sees the addition of a brand new area Freetown

Such is the draw of Electric Picnic, which has grown in scale and ambition over the course of 15 years, this year’s event sold out before any acts had even been announced.

The gamble has paid off for those who shelled out up to €250 for a weekend pass, but for those who failed to bag tickets, there’s good news on the way from EP organisers Festival Republic.

They will soon be announcing a brand new summer festival at a new location.

For more information check out www.electricpicnic.ie

Online Editors