‘Education is a superpower,’ says Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner as she receives an honorary degree

Geri Halliwell-Horner has celebrated becoming the first Spice Girl to get an honorary degree, telling students “education is power”.

The new Dr Halliwell-Horner donned her robes at Sheffield Hallam University’s graduation ceremony yesterday, saying she felt “truly honoured and grateful” as she received her scroll.

Ginger Spice said: “When they offered me this honorary doctorate, I was truly honoured and grateful.

“I love learning, so it feels fantastic to be here.”

Read More

The university said it granted her the degree in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women’s rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the past 25 years.

Halliwell-Horner told students gathered for the graduation: “I sincerely believe education is a superpower – we are learning machines and I am still learning. I’ve learnt that students here at Sheffield Hallam graduate with more than a degree, but with a passion, a focus and a vision for life.”

She told those about to graduate that she did not go to university but loved studying English literature at A-level “before I embarked on a different kind of adventure”.

She added: “But I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words. I always had my education to lean on. Education is power.”

Video of the Day