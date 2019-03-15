Eddie Vedder announces Dublin date - with special guest Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder has announced a Dublin date as part of his European tour.

He kicks off in Amsterdam on June 9 and wraps up on July 6 in London supporting The Who and he'll hit the 3Arena in Dublin on July 3.

Irish singer songwriter Glen Hansard will support Vedder for several of his European shows, including Dublin.

Hansard previously toured with Vedder in 2017.

Vedder has been Pearl Jam's frontman since 1990. His debut solo release was the 2007 soundtrack album for Into the Wild. It earned him a Golden Globe for the song 'Guaranteed'.

He also earned a Grammy nomination for his second album Ukelele Songs which released in 2012.

During Pearl Jam's tour last year Vedder lost his voice, forcing the band to postpone their O2 Arena show from June 19 to July 17.

Vedder and the band had played a 27-song set at the venue the night before.

It was the first time they had ever had to postpone a show for this reason.

Tickets for the 3Arena date are on sale March 22 at 9am. The pre-sale for current members (as of March 14) of Pearl Jam's Ten Club starts today for select dates. Details at pearljam.com

