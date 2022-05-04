Ed Sheeran’s Limerick concerts: Times, tips and everything else you need to know

Following hugely successful shows in Dublin and Cork last week, Ed Sheeran will bring the next leg of his Irish tour to Limerick from tomorrow.

The British popstar will play two concerts at the home Munster Rugby, Thomond Park Stadium, on Thursday and Friday, May 5th and 6th.

Gates for both concerts will open at 4pm.

Ed Sheeran is expected on stage at 8pm and his set of 22 - 24 songs will bring the concert to a close at around 10.30pm.

Gardaí have advised people attending the gigs that walking is the best way to reach the stadium due to nearby road closures.

Sections of the Old Cratloe Road, Shannonville/Hazeldene, the Ennis Road and the Kileely Road will all be impacted.

Ahead of his Dublin at Cork gigs, Sheeran fans were advised to bring a fully charged phone with them and to download their digital tickets in advance, as they will need to be scanned before gaining entry to the grounds, and the same advice should be followed for the Limerick gigs.

Standing tickets are only available to people aged 14 years and older. Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult and no children under 5 years are permitted.

Limerick artist Denise Chaila will support Sheeran at the Thomond Park concerts.

Chaila, the 'Out The Gaff' rapper, and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters have played both the Dublin and Cork gigs also.

Sheeran kicked off his Irish tour with two intimate concerts at Dublin’s Whelan’s and then Vicar Street, before performing twice in Croke Park.

Over 80,000 fans flocked to his first Croke Park concert which was his first major outdoor concert in Dublin since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Sheeran’s Irish tour has been widely praised so far for its exceptional sound and dazzling visual displays.

The English singer will end the island of Ireland leg of his tour in the Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast on May 12th and 13th.