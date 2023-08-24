Ed Sheeran set to release new album later this year – ‘I hope everyone loves it as much as I do’

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be releasing a new album later this year, his second in eight months.

The UK singer-songwriter revealed on Thursday that Autumn Variations, a collection he’s been teasing on social media, will be out September 29.

Like - (Subtract), which came out on May 5, this follow-up was produced by Aaron Dessner, the guitarist for the National, who has also worked alongside Taylor Swift.

The father-of-two (32) said last autumn, he realised that he and his friends had gone through “so many life changes”.

“After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” he said.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time.

“There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

The star said his father and brother helped him to access the inspiration needed to create the album.

“My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed Enigma Variations, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends,” he said.

“When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop, and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

His grandmother, Anne Mary Sheeran, née Mulligan, died in April at the age of 98 at a nursing home in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

She was the inspiration behind his hit song Nancy Mulligan.

The album, which will include 14 tracks, will be released through Gingerbread Man Records.