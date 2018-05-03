ED SHEERAN jetted into Cork Airport this evening with die-hard fans gathered near Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium in the hope of hearing snatches of his major hits during a special sound check.

Ed Sheeran jets in to Cork ahead of three sell-out gigs

The singer-songwriter is understood to have arrived in Cork by private jet from London around 4pm.

He will be based at a secret location in Cork for the next three days as he plays sell-out gigs at the River Lee adjacent GAA stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as the opening of his nine concert Irish tour. The star will play to a total of 405,000 Irish fans over the next three weeks as he plays six other concerts in Galway, Belfast and Dublin.

It will be the first concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh since its lavish Euro 70 million revamp. The historic stadium was fitted with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system.

It is understood the lighting system will form a key element of Ed Sheeran's performance with fans set to be 'wowed' by a high tech lighting show specially designed for the Irish tour. The star will also conduct detailed sound checks before he takes to the stage for his eagerly anticipated opening performance at 8.45pm tomorrow night.

Promoter Peter Aiken described the English singer-songwriter as arguably the greatest rock star in the world at the moment. He said Irish music history will be made by Ed Sheeran with his nine sell-out gigs.

Just seven years ago, the singer was playing to relatively small crowds in Vicar Street in Dublin.

Gardaí urged fans to park in Cork city centre and either walk to the venue or use public transport.

The gigs are estimated to be worth more than Euro 200 million to the Irish economy. More than 1,500 people will work at the stadium for the concerts - with a total of 150 Gardaí on duty.

Online Editors