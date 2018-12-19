Ed Sheeran has highest grossing worldwide tour for 2018 with€400m, beating U2's Joshua Tree tour record

Ed Sheeran's Divide world tour grossed more than €400 million in 2018, the highest gross ever recorded for a tour in a single year.

Figures released by US entertainment trade website Pollstar reveal that the tour, which traversed four continents with 94 concerts, raked in a tidy €432.4m gross, beating U2's record of €316m set last year for the Joshua Tree tour.

Back in 2009 the Dublin rockers also broke the €300m mark when they hit $311m during the first year of the 360 tour, which went on to become the highest grossing tour of all time with €735m in sales.

Sheeran could well break U2's all-time record, however, as Divide will continue with 45 dates into 2019 and has already grossed €554.6m from its first two years traversing the globe.

The second highest grossing tour of 2018 was that of Ed's pal Taylor Swift. Her Reputation tour saw a gross of €345m, which means she also beat U2's Joshua Tree tour one-year 2017 record.

Jay-Z and Beyonce came third in the list with $254m for their One the Run II Tour, with Pink coming fourth with $19.1m for Beautiful Trauma, followed by Bruno Mars, Eagles, Justin Timberlake, Roger Waters, U2 and The Rolling Stones.

Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park concerts were also the biggest of the year in Ireland, drawing 61,000 fans and grossing more than €14m. His Cork date, meanwhile, drew 43,000 and grossed more than 410m.

U2's four Dublin shows grossed over €5.6m with 46,000 tickets sold.

The biggest single show in Ireland this year, however, was The Rolling Stones electric Croke Park gig, grossing €7.2m.

Irish festival Longitude also nabbed a spot in the top 20 highest grossing festivals in the world in 2018.

The Marlay Park three-day event in July, promoted by MCD, and which boasted headliners Post Malone, Migos and Solange, grossed almost €7m with 110,000 capacity, and came thirteenth in the list.

The top grossing festival of the year was San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, which grossed over €23m with 200,000 tickets sold.

