Ed Sheeran demo once sold by singer’s mother going under the hammer

An Ed Sheeran demo once sold by the singer’s mother is going under the hammer.

The current seller bought the collection of love songs from Sheeran’s mother in Framlingham, Suffolk, where the star grew up, in 2005.

The woman, who is not being named, was keen to support musicians from the area.

Now she is selling her copy of the Spinning Man – Sheeran’s first demo, recorded when he was 13 – at auction.

It will be sold alongside a copy of Sheeran’s second CD, The Orange Room, self-released by the singer-songwriter in 2005.

Both CDs – sold together and expected to fetch £20,000 – sat on the vendor’s shelf for 15 years.

Another copy of Spinning Man recently fetched £50,000 at Omega Auctions.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “The result in September garnered worldwide press attention – so it’s not totally unexpected to see another CD come out of the woodwork.

“However we’re very happy to present this rare CD alongside one that has certainly never been sold before.”

He said: “Ed’s parents played a large part in his career and it’s fascinating to see that that dedication extended to selling individual copies of their teenage son’s CD.”

– The CD is going under the hammer at Omega Auctions in an online sale on November 24.

