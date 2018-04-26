Ed Sheeran has chosen an Irish act to play support on his Irish tour this summer.

Ed Sheeran has chosen an Irish act to play support on his Irish tour this summer.

Ed Sheeran chooses Irish act to support him on his Irish tour this summer

Irish trad group Beoga, who co-wrote, and featured on, his whopper hit Galway Girl, will be joining him as he takes to the stage across the country from May 4.

They also featured on Nancy Mulligan, another track on his album Divide, and boht tracks have accumulated a whopping 683 million streams on Spotify. Having played to a crowd of 150,000 with Ed at Glastonbury they're more than ready to tackle the Irish tour.

Beoga also appeared in the Ed Sheeran documentary Songwriter and attended the film's screening this week at Tribeca in new York. Last year they signed up to Spirit B-Unique Records and have been working on new material with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Foy Vance.

Their new single, We Don't Have to Run, featuring Ryan McMullan releases on May 4th, the same day they kick off the tour with Sheeran at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The band, made up of accordionist Damian McKee, accordian/guitar player Sean Og Graham, vocalist and fiddle player Niamh Dunne and piano player Liam Bradley, has been in existence for 15 years and have already released five albums and been shortlisted for a Grammy.

Before joining Ed on tour they will play a headline show at Cypress Avenue in Cork on May 3rd. Read more: Beoga's bodhrán player sounds like he had the best night ever after Glasonbury headline set with Ed Sheeran

Online Editors