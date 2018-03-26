Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes launches tirade against 'pathethic and disgusting' March for Our Lives protest

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has launched a vicious tirade against those who took part in the March for Our Lives protest.

In a lengthy Instagram post he called the surviving students of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 of their classmates were shot dead in February, 'disgusting vile abusers of the dead' for taking part in the protest.

Hughes survived another mass-shooting, on Paris venue, Bataclan, in 2016. His band were performing on stage on November 13, 2015 when it was attacked by Islamic extremist suicide bombers who killed 89 people. The March for Our Lives rally against gun violence took place in Washington on Saturday with more than 800 sister events across the US and around the world. Thousands of students took part in the protests along with teachers, and supporters.

Hughes' Instagram post begins, "Obviously....The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law(like the law against Murder) is to........pass another Law!.....Genius!!!...... but before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention." "And look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!!" he continued.

Hughes did not hold back when criticising the Florida teenagers for campaigning for new laws on gun control in the US, saying it sounded "like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student". "The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life....." he wrote.

"And when the truth don’t line up with your bullsh*t narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it.... then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood....!.... it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting......" He added that the teenagers protesting and taking days off school "insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action.....

"Long Live Rock’n’Roll..... and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame....and be Cursed...."

Following the response to his post he posted another in which he said he should not have mixed rock'n'roll and politics.

It's not the first time he has caused controversy with his outspoken views. In the months after the Bataclan massacre he provoked anger when he suggested Bataclan security staff were complicit in the attack. However, he later apologised.

