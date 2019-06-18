Rock'n'roll royalty Jon Bon Jovi decided he couldn't keep touring without paying homage to an Irish legend.

'Dublin thank you... for Phil Lynott' - rock band Bon Jovi pose with statue of Irish legend

Following Bon Jovi's massive RDS gigs this weekend as part of their This House is Not for Sale tour frontman Jon Bon Jovi and the band took a little time out to relax and stroll around the capital.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi performing on stage at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The group even posed in front of the statue of famous Thin Lizzy frontman, Phil Lynott. Posting on Instagram, Jon Bon Jovi said:

"Thanks Dublin... for Phil Lynott."

The band posed with the statue on the same day Lynott's mother Philomena, an Irish legend herself, was laid to rest.

Philomena Lynott was remembered as a "force of nature" at her funeral mass in St Fintan's Church in Sutton on Monday afternoon.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi, Phil X on Guitar and David Bryan on Keyboards performing on stage at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bon Jovi will continue their tour with a series of dates in the UK, playing three concerts in Liverpool, London and Coventry this weekend supported by Welsh rock group, the Manic Street Preachers.

