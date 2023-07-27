Dublin folk band Lankum join Arctic Monkeys on shortlist for Mercury Prize 2023

Dublin band Lankum are joined by Arctic Monkeys, Raye, and Fred Again are among the artists behind the 12 eclectic albums shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.

The shortlist was announced today, unveiling the dozen albums by British and Irish acts that will compete for the coveted music award.

The winner will be crowned at an awards show held at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on September 7.

The shortlist this year represent a wildly varied mix of genres and musical styles, from the jazz quintet Ezra Collective, nominated for their 2022 album Where I’m Meant to Be, to afroswing rapper J Hus (for his album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, released earlier this month).

Arctic Monkeys, the Alex Turner-fronted Sheffield outfit that headlined Glastonbury earlier this year, are shortlisted for the fourth time for their 2022 album The Car.

They have won the award once before, for their 2007 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

Several of the nominees are celebrating their first ever Mercury nomination, including Ezra Collective, Fred Again – nominated for his 2022 record Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – and art pop duo Jockstrap, for last year’s I Love You Jennifer B.

Folk group Lankum, soul singer Olivia Dean, and pop sensation RAYE are also shortlisted for the first time, along with dance musician Shygirl.

London-born rapper Loyle Carner has received his second spot on the shortlist, this time for his album Hugo.

Scottish indie group Young Fathers are also back for a second round, while singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has been shortlisted for the first time in over a decade.

The shortlist was selected by an independent judging panel of critics, DJs, fellow musicians and industry experts, and was announced at a launch event on Thursday.

Created by Jon Webster and Robert Chandler, the Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, is an annual accolade awarded to the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act that year.

Scottish rock band Primal Scream were the first recipients of the prize in 1992. Winners have since included Suede, Pulp, Ms Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, PJ Harvey, and Badly Drawn Boy.

In recent years, Arlo Parks, Michael Kiwanuka, Dave, and Wolf Alice have been feted with the award.

Last year, British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz triumphed with her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The 29-year-old beat out fellow nominees including pop star Harry Styles, Joy Crookes, rock duo Nova Twins, singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Self Esteem, and indie-rock duo Wet Leg.

See the full 2023 shortlist below:

Arctic Monkeys, The Car

Ezra Collective, Where I’m Meant to Be

Fred again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus, Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware, That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum, False Lankum

Loyle Carner, hugo

Olivia Dean, Messy

RAYE, My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl, Nymph

Young Fathers, Heavy Heavy