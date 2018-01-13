Breakthrough pop star Dua Lipa leads the nominations for this year’s Brit Awards, collecting five nods including best British female solo artist.

Dua Lipa leads Brit nominations with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran up for gongs

The New Rules singer, 22, is also shortlisted for best album where she will face stiff competition from Ed Sheeran whose barnstorming third album, Divide, sees him nominated for four gongs.

The singer-songwriter is also up for best single of the year as well as best British male solo artist alongside four artists who released their debut solo albums in 2017 – Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Loyle Carner and Rag’N’Bone Man. Ed Sheeran (Doug Peters/PA) Stormzy and Rag’N’Bone Man are also included on the best album shortlist for respective efforts Gang Signs And Prayer and Human alongside Lipa’s eponymous debut and Sheeran’s Divide as well as rapper J Hus’s first release, Common Sense.

Lipa is also up for British breakthrough artist alongside J Hus, Loyle Carner, Mercury Prize-winning Sampha and young rapper Dave, while she will face competition from Kate Tempest, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware and Laura Marling for the British female solo artist prize. Sheeran’s final nomination is in the best video of the year category which also sees three former One Direction members in competition.

Harry Styles’s Sign Of The Times, Liam Payne’s Strip That Down and Zayn and Taylor Swift’s I Don’t Wanna Live Forever all earn nominations. In the best British band category, the return of Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz sees the animated outfit nominated alongside London Grammar, Wolf Alice, The xx and Royal Blood.

Foo Fighters – who will perform at the 38th Brits next month – are nominated for best international group alongside fellow US acts Haim, The Killers and LCD Soundsystem, as well as Canadian group Arcade Fire. Taylor Swift, Lorde, Bjork, Pink and Alicia Keys are all nominated for best international female while actor Donald Glover’s musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, earns a nod in the best international male category.

He is up against Beck, DJ Khaled, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

:: The Brit Awards will take place on February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.

