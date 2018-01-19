Dolores O'Riordan was due to meet record label to discuss release of new Cranberries album

The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan was in London to discuss plans for the band's upcoming studio album when she died, her publicist has confirmed.

In a statement, the publicist said: "Whilst the primary purpose of Dolores's trip to London last Sunday evening was for a studio mixing session on Monday and Tuesday with Martin 'Youth' Glover on a recently recorded D.A.R.K. album, it has emerged that while in London she was also due to meet with The Cranberries record label, BMG to discuss plans for the release of a new Cranberries studio album that she had been working on with the band in recent months."

The singer - whose death on Monday in London has been met with an international outpouring of grief - will lie in repose in St Joseph’s Church on O’Connell Avenue between 12.30pm and 4.00pm. A representative of the church told Independent.ie that there will be no ceremony but it will give "people an opportunity to pay their respects".

Local paper Limerick Leader reports that the singer's funeral will take place in her native Ballybricken on Tuesday. Requiem mass will take place at 11.30am and it is intended the mass will be broadcast live on Limerick FM Radio. She will be buried in a private family ceremony in Caherelly Cemetery where her father Terence is also buried.

An inquest into her death was opened at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Friday. O’Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and The Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s.

The singer had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves. Her The Cranberries bandmates – Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan – said they were “devastated” by the news, adding “the world has lost a true artist”.

