Digital musician Fergal Dowling: ‘My secret guilty pleasure is Nationwide... don’t tell anyone’

My Cultural Life

Fergal Dowling is co-founder of Dublin Sound Lab and artistic director of the annual Music Current Festival, which returns to Dublin this April 12–15. He’s also a composer and digital musician.

BOOK: The Book of Trespass

A friend recommended The Book of Trespass by the English writer, and serial trespasser, Nick Hayes. He is also an illustrator with a keen eye for landscape as well as a sharp sense of history, and how the past lingers in the landscape.

The text jump-cuts between descriptions of the writer navigating (“trespassing”) various landscapes, the historical details of the relevant estates, Enclosure Acts, and the people made landless by the enclosure of commonage. Hayes challenges our comfortable assumptions about property rights and concepts like homelessness.​

TV: Happy Valley

I’m still suffering withdrawal from Happy Valley. I lived in Yorkshire for a few years and enjoy the realism, accents, and scenery in a nostalgic sense – as well as the gripping personal family agony of Sarah Lancashire’s character. The writer, Sally Wainwright, has a deft touch for social detail and a fantastic command of storytelling in the TV serial form.

Now my daughter has got me hooked on The Last of Us, which makes surprisingly comfortable zombie apocalypse family viewing. But my secret guilty pleasure is Nationwide... don’t tell anyone.​

MUSIC: Beat Furrer

I keep returning to FAMA by the Swiss composer Beat Furrer. He is well known as a conductor and founder of the ensemble Klangforum Wien, and FAMA is a “sound theatre” work for ensemble and vocal ensemble, inspired by Fama, Goddess of Rumour, mentioned in Ovid’s ‘Metamorphosis’. Furrer’s repetitive music fragments are highly evocative of multiple, simultaneous and timeless spaces.​

EVENT: New Music Dublin

The New Music Dublin festival [April 20-23] has positioned itself at the centre of contemporary musical activity in Ireland. Evlana ensemble is one to catch, featuring Irish composers Fergus Johnston and Jenn Kirby, and international composers who aren’t so often featured here, like Missy Mazzoli and Pamela Z.