Details of Dolores O'Riordan's final voicemail have been revealed

Dolores O'Riordan spoke excitedly about a new cover of Zombie by Bad Wolves in her final voicemail just hours before her death.

Dolores O'Riordan spoke excitedly about a new cover of Zombie by Bad Wolves in her final voicemail just hours before her death.

The 46-year old The Cranberries frontwoman was found dead in her hotel room at the Hilton in Park Lane, London on the morning of January 15.

At 1.15am she had called Dan Waite of Eleven Seven Records about rock band Bad Wolves' cover of The Cranberries hit Zombie. Dolores was due to lay down vocals for the track later that day.

Dolores O'Riordan in The Cranberries' video for Zombie

TMZ reports that the upbeat message began, "Hi Dan, it's Dolores! I'm in London. I'm at the Hyatt Park Hilton," with Dolores going on to address Bad Wolves' cover of Zombie, "Actually, I think It's f***ing awesome. It sounds f***ing terribly good." Dolores also invited Dan to pop in to the studio and sent love to his wife Irene.

The star was hugely impressed by Bad Wolves' version and wanted to collaboration on the song with them. The band released the song two months after her death and it became the number one viral song on Spotify globally. Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext recently spoke to Metro.co.uk about the track's success.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions there. You wanna be super stoked, but there's also this responsibility - this weight - to carry with the song," he said, revealing that he was also a big fan of The Cranberries. "It has been a very heavy thing for me [as the singer," he added. "There's a lot of responsibility to do it right, but there's also a lot of optimism in the way the public have responded to our rendition."

Dan Waite brought the track to Dolores and he relayed her praise to Bad Wolves, which let them know "we had done the song justice".

"A song that sold 40 million units worldwide and been this massive masterpiece… just to have her stamp of approval was enough. And now that’s kind of translated into carrying this song onto other generations, and to honour her body of work," said Tommy.

At the time of her death, Dolores had also been in London for a studio mixing session with Martin Youth Glover on a recently recorded D.A.R.K. album and met with BMG to discuss plans for The Cranberries upcoming new studio album. The inquest into Dolores' death had been adjourned from January 20 to April 3 to allow the coroner to receive the results of tests carried out at the post mortum, but the inquest was adjourned for a second time with no alternative date set for the hearing. Metropolitan Police say they are not treating her death as suspicious.

Dolores's funeral was held on January 23 and she was buried at home in Limerick.

Online Editors