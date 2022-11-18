Dermot Kennedy ‘amazed’ after Taylor Swift approves his cover of her song

Dermot Kennedy has responded after Taylor Swift gushed over his cover of her song Anti-Hero this week.

The Dubliner was “honoured” to sing the song, which is included on Swift’s recently released tenth studio album Midnights, on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Sharing a clip from his performance on Instagram, Dermot wrote: “What a song. Honoured to cover it @taylorswift. Thanks for the kind words everyone”.

Fans were delighted by the cover, while Taylor also reacted to Dermot's tribute on Twitter, writing: “WOW – Absolutely love this.”

And speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled ITV talk show earlier today, Dermot admitted it was “amazing” that the Grammy Award winner watched his cover.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to see how someone that powerful in culture can just bring so much attention to what we did,” he explained.

The 30-year-old is set to release his second studio album, Sonder, which hits shelves tomorrow, and is planning to tour across America very soon.

“We’ve been to the US now a few times. It’s funny because next year will probably be our sixth or seventh run through the US but’s an amazing place to tour,” he told Lorraine.

“We’re playing some venues – we're playing Madison Square Garden – so there’s some big ones in there.”

Lorraine then asked: “Did you ever think – and maybe you did think, and why wouldn’t you - that when you were busking in Dublin that one day this would be happening and you’d be in Madison Square Garden?”

To which Dermot replied: “I thought about it. I’m always reluctant to be like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe any of this.’

Video of the Day

“I know I can look back and see that progression. It’s not as if we went from playing in the street to playing that gig. It takes time. But it’s been a journey for sure and it’s arguably the beginning.

“Things are so fast-moving nowadays, like artists come up and peak and then they’re gone the next week. I just want to be around for a long time.”

He also spoke about what he does to “recharge” when he needs take himself out of the fame bubble, revealing that a trip home usually does the trick.

“I need it,” he admitted.

“Where I grew up is beside the forest and there’s a lot of nature so it definitely informs what I do. I need it because if I don’t touch base for a while, it’s hard to be creative.”

Read More



