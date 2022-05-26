Depeche Mode founding member Andy Fletcher dies

File photo dated 21/10/02 of Depeche Mode (left-right) Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher arriving at the Old Saatchi Gallery in London, for the Q Awards 2002. Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, has died, the band has announced in a post on social media. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, has died, the band has announced in a post on social media.

A statement on the Depeche Mode social media accounts said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

Lol Tolhurst, drummer with The Cure, shared a heartfelt tribute to Andy Fletcher after news of his death broke.

"Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed," he tweeted.

"I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men.

"My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch."

Fletcher was born in Nottingham in 1961.

He formed a band called No Romance in China with schoolmate Vince Clarke – later of Erasure – in the late Seventies, before adding Martin Gore to the line-up in 1980 and changing their name to Composition of Sound. Later that year, singer Dave Gahan joined the band and they changed their name once more to Depeche Mode.

After releasing debut album Speak & Spell in 1981, Depeche Mode went on to become one of the biggest and most influential groups of the Eighties and early Nineties. Their hits included “Just Can’t Get Enough”, “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy The Silence”.

The band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

Video of the Day

More to follow...