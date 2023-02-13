| 5.5°C Dublin

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dies aged 54

Lindsey Bahr

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of hip hop trio De La Soul, has died aged 54.

His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports on Sunday. No other information was immediately available.

