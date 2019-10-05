David Gray announces two concerts in Dublin and Belfast

The multi-platinum singer will embark on a 12-date tour across Ireland, the UK and Europe beginning March, 2020 with two dates in Dublin and Belfast. Grey, whose 1998 Black Ladder album was the best-selling in Irish history, will mark its 20th anniversary with White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour.

He will take to the stage at Belfast's SSE Arena on March 31 and Dublin's 3Arena on April 2.

White Ladder will be performed by Gray with all the original band members and with all the original equipment to recreate the record in its entirety, plus a set of the greatest hits. "It’s an album that came from nowhere to steal the hearts of millions all over the world, completely transforming my life in the process," Gray said.

"Twenty years on and it feels like White Ladder is just as alive for people now as it was back then - so to celebrate this milestone, I will be releasing a special anniversary version of the album and assembling all the original band members with all the original equipment, in order to take White Ladder out on the road and recreate the record in its entirety."

He added: "What happened with White Ladder involved more than music. It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn't get any better than that."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday October 11th from Ticketmaster outlets.

Online Editors