Damien Dempsey leads Dublin All-Ireland winners in singsong tribute to Sinéad Ó’Connor

Damien Dempsey led an epic singsong in one of the capital’s most historic pubs as the Dublin GAA team celebrated winning the All-Ireland football title with Mundy and Róisín Ó.

The Lord Edward pub, which was founded in 1890, was the perfect location for the Boys in Blue to let their hair down after their narrow victory over Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday.

During the night, an emotional tribute was paid to singer Sinead O’Connor who died last week, with Roisin O belted out a rousing version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Paul Mannion gets vocal

The venue located opposite Christchurch Cathedral was heaving from the rafters with team, including man of the match Paul Mannion, singing at the top of their voices with the enthusiastic crowd.

Róisín Ó

“Had an absolutely magic singsong last night with @dubgaaofficial and friends in the Lord Edward,” Dublin singer Róisín Ó said.

"Found myself nearly in tears a few times listening to @damiendempseymusic @mundy_music @sjswords @kevmc15 @dmcmusic96.

Mundy was in the Dame St venue

“@manamonmusic and so many other great players, as well as the Dublin lads themselves joining in at the top of their lungs. Felt right to sing a song for Sinead in that room… So proud to be from Dublin,” Róisín added.

Damo belting out the tunes

It was a fitting tribute paid to singer Sinéad Ó’Connor from the Dublin crowd, who sung some of the Bray woman’s tunes, after the much loved and respected artist died in London last week.

Brian Fenton and Brian Howard cheering on

The crowd could be seen arm in arm dancing together on the tables.

Vigils were held all across Dublin and London as people continue to mourn the death of singer-songwriter legend.

The iconic musician was found unresponsive in her home on July 26 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Text on a mural of O'Connor in Temple Bar reads: "Sinéad you were right all along. We were wrong. So sorry."

A cause of death is not expected to be known for a number of weeks.