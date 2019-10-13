Cranberries to become first Irish band to reach a billion views on YouTube

The Cranberries are set to become the first Irish band to reach a billion views on YouTube.

The Cranberries are set to become the first Irish band to reach a billion views on YouTube.

The video for Zombie, which was released in 1994 and uploaded to the video streaming site in 2009, is already at more than 960m views and is due to pass the 1bn mark before Christmas

According to YouTube data, only two other 20th-century songs have reached this landmark: Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen, and November Rain, by Guns N’ Roses.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, YouTube data shows that the music video has averaged over 360,000 daily views over the past month. The biggest jump - 8.9m - was on January 15 2018, the day Dolores O'Riordan died.

Other Irish acts also heading towards the billion mark include Hozier (332m views for Take Me to Church) and Snow Patrol (219m for Chasing Cars). U2's most watched video is Beautiful Day with 131m views.

O'Riordan wrote Zombie a protest song about the Troubles in response to an IRA bombing in Warrington which killed two children in March 2013.

The music video was directed by Samuel Bayer who who filmed it in Dublin, Belfast, and Los Angeles.

Mayer also directed Nirvana's Smells Liek Teen Spirit which has 967m views on Youtibe.

