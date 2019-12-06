Cranberries music sales show love for Dolores lingers on

Renewed interest in the Cranberries' back catalogue following Dolores O'Riordan's death contributed to the overall profit figure at the main Cranberries company surging to €492,963.

Renewed interest in the Cranberries' back catalogue following Dolores O'Riordan's death contributed to the overall profit figure at the main Cranberries company surging to €492,963.

The figure was reached after last year's profits of €74,172 were added, according to new accounts lodged by Cranberries company Curtain Call with the Companies Office.

During the same period, Curtain Call's cash pile more than doubled, from €80,047 to €202,333.

Mother-of-three Dolores (46) died from drowning in the bath of a London hotel in January last year.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In