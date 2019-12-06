Cranberries music sales show love for Dolores lingers on
Renewed interest in the Cranberries' back catalogue following Dolores O'Riordan's death contributed to the overall profit figure at the main Cranberries company surging to €492,963.
The figure was reached after last year's profits of €74,172 were added, according to new accounts lodged by Cranberries company Curtain Call with the Companies Office.
During the same period, Curtain Call's cash pile more than doubled, from €80,047 to €202,333.
Mother-of-three Dolores (46) died from drowning in the bath of a London hotel in January last year.
The Limerick singer's premature death prompted tributes from around the world and also sparked renewed interest in the Cranberries' music. In the immediate aftermath of her death, streaming service Spotify reported a 992pc increase in streams of the band's back catalogue.
Amazon and iTunes reported sales of their music rocketing.
The three surviving members of the band, Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan and Michael Hogan, are directors of Curtain Call. The accounts showed directors' pay at the company last year increased more than ninefold, from €32,704 to €309,406.
The increase was partially offset by a drastic cut for directors in a subsidiary of Curtain Call, All Round Touring Ltd, whose pay was reduced to nil after €134,074 was paid out in 2017.
The Cranberries last year released a 25th-anniversary edition of their debut album, 'Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We?' and earlier this year they brought out their final album, 'In the End', to global critical acclaim.
Dolores had already recorded her vocals for the album, which has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the Best Rock Album category.
