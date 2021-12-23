Cracker or turkey? How do you feel about these 10 classic Christmas songs

Christmas is a time when musical taste can be chucked out the window as we are bombarded with festive tunes.

Some are good, some are definitely not so good. We all have our favourites and songs that make us want to shove brussels sprouts in our ears.

Which of these classic Christmas songs make you want to sing along and which bring out the inner Grinch in you?

The Pogues – Fairytale of New York

Cliff Richard – Mistletoe and Wine

Slade – Merry Christmas Everybody

East-17 – Stay Another Day

Chris Rea – Driving Home for Christmas

Wham! – Last Christmas

The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t let the bells end)

Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Band Aid – Do They Know it’s Christmas?