Cracker or turkey? How do you feel about these 10 classic Christmas songs

Christmas is a time when musical taste can be chucked out the window as we are bombarded with festive tunes.
Some are good, some are definitely not so good. We all have our favourites and songs that make us want to shove brussels sprouts in our ears.
Which of these classic Christmas songs make you want to sing along and which bring out the inner Grinch in you?
The Pogues – Fairytale of New York
Cliff Richard – Mistletoe and Wine
Slade – Merry Christmas Everybody
East-17 – Stay Another Day
Chris Rea – Driving Home for Christmas
Wham! – Last Christmas
The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t let the bells end)
Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
Band Aid – Do They Know it’s Christmas?