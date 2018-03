Country music star Tim McGraw collapses during Dublin performance

The 50-year-old singer was performing at the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in Dublin when he unexpectedly dropped to his knees while singing his single Humble & Kind.

McGraw then sat down on the stage, before the concert was halted so he could receive medical attention backstage. Following the collapse, McGraw's wife Faith Hill came out to address the audience, and reassured them that the incident was purely down to her spouse being "super dehydrated".

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw performing at Country to Country in the 3 Arena. Photo: Tony Gavin

"I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage," Hill added, to cheers and applause from the understanding audience. A representative for McGraw later said in a statement to Rolling Stone: "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

"He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon." McGraw previously performed on Friday in London, as part of C2C's three-day tour in various U.K. cities. He's not scheduled to take to the stage again until May 31, when he's on the bill for the Soul2Soul tour in Richmond, Virginia, alongside Hill.

The singer recently made headlines for being one of the few country stars to speak out about gun control in America following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Florida last month. A disgruntled former student shot and killed 17 people during a rampage at the Parkland school and his sick actions have prompted a national outcry for a review on assault weapons. McGraw later revealed he had a personal connection to the tragedy, explaining one of those killed was a friend of an associate.

Posting an image of Florida students calling for changes in gun legislation on social media, he wrote: "I learned one of the teachers who was shot in Florida at Stoneman Douglas, Scott Beigel, was a friend of one of my associates - they were camp counselors together. What an amazing man who lost his life protecting the children. That is a true hero.

"And I'm deeply moved by these students who are lifting their voices - challenging us to listen, learn, and make real changes. #NeverAgain."

Press Association