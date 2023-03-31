| 9.8°C Dublin

Country music icon Margo is inducted into Irish Country Music Hall of Fame on Late Late Show Country Music Special

Irish Country Music legend Margo was inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame on The Late Late Country Music Special pictured with host Ryan Tubridy and her brother Daniel O&rsquo;Donnell. Picture Andres Poveda Expand

Allison Bray

The queen of country and Irish music, Margo, fought back tears tonight as she was inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame.

Margaret Catherine O’Donnell, the 72-year-old sister of fellow country music legend Daniel O’Donnell, (61) was given a standing ovation by the studio audience when she was presented with the honour by her brother during a special country music edition of RTE’s The Late Late Show.

